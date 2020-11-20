Tanzania: Elite Runners Head for Dodoma Marathon

FOREIGN and local elite athletes have started to arrive in Dodoma ahead for the NBC Dodoma Marathon which lights up the Tanzanian capital this weekend.

Athletics Tanzania (AT) Information and Communication Officer, Tullo Chambo said here on Thursday that the majority of elite runners are Tanzanians and Kenyans, most of them are already in Dodoma for Sunday's 21km race.

He said the event is expected to put on track over 3,000 runners. According to Chambo there are seven runners from Kenya who are already in Dodoma and they will run in both the 21km half and 42km full marathons.

The runners are Joan Jerop Massah, Judith Cherono, Esther Chesang Kakuri, Euliter Jepchirchir Tanui, Isgah Cheruto, Edward Kibet Kiprop, Elijah Kibiwot Cheruiyot, Rubein Kipkemboi, Wilson Kiprop Tuitoek and Abraham Kipkosgei Too.

Speaking about the Sunday's race Massah said he had prepared well and is looking forward to sparkle in the 21 km half marathon and claim the top prize.

According to Chambo other foreign runners include Ugandans Philip Kiplimo ,Vincent Chelimo, Julius Ochieng, Doreen Chemutai and Melly Chelimo were expected to jet in yesterday night while those from Malawi were expected to arrive today.

From Tanzania the elite runners who have already registered in include the country's flag bearer for the Tokyo Olympics, Failuna Abdi Matanga and Gabriel Geay, Angelina Tsere, Ezekiel Ngimba, Grace Jackson , Hamis Misai, Jafar Rajab and Sara Ramadhani.

Sara Ramadhani from Arusha, who will compete in the 42km full marathon event, said she is well drilled for the competition and was looking forward for a stiff challenge from the Kenyans.

In another development the event's organisers have unveiled the kit for the runners who will run in the 42 km, 21km, 10 km and 5km races and they will be presented to runners from today in the registrations points at Mlimani City , Shoppers Plaza in Dar es Salaam , Jamhuri Stadium and NBC Branch in Dodoma .

The race which is jointly organized by the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) and Athletics Tanzania (AT) and will award winners of the main events 3.5m/- each.