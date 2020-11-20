South Africa: Warnings Issued and Sports Fields Closed As Garden Route Sees Surge in Covid-19 Cases

analysis

Sections of the Garden Route are going through a second wave of Covid-19. This was confirmed by Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape health department. Now, as the festive season approaches, the provincial government is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

"It's safe to say that in the Garden Route, there is a second wave," said head of the Western Cape's health department, Dr Keith Cloete. Addressing a virtual media briefing on Thursday, he said the spike in cases along the Garden Route fits the description of second waves in other countries.

Much of the briefing by Western Cape premier Alan Winde and his team of health experts, including Cloete, focused on the increase in Covid-19 cases in the Garden Route areas of George, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay. These areas were declared hotspots earlier in the week.

Hotspot alert issued for the Garden Route 📢

The WC Gov has issued an urgent hotspot alert for the Garden Route, due to the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 cases in that area.

Statement: https://t.co/zwZEWQpXjg pic.twitter.com/Nho52rWLFB

-- Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) November 17, 2020

On Thursday, Winde urged residents to be responsible during the festive...