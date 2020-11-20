Nigeria: Northern Governors Celebrate Jonathan At 63

20 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The forum said Goodluck Jonathan's passion for the growth of democracy was reflected not only in his records in office, but also in his current international engagements.

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday, lauding him for serving Nigeria with zeal and commitment.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau and chairman of the forum in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham on Friday in Jos, described the celebrant as a true democrat.

He said Mr Jonathan's passion for the growth of democracy was reflected not only in his records in office, but also in his current international engagements, saying "he has successfully monitored elections in many countries and has also engaged with stakeholders."

The chairman commended the former president for his patriotism and dedication to the unity, peace and development of Nigeria as well as offering counsel on various national issues.

Mr Lalong urged him to remain focused in his service which has brought honour and goodwill to Nigeria, while wishing him many more years of good health, peace and happiness.

The former president was born on November 20, 1960 in Bayelsa and was Nigerian President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015.

He endeared himself to the global community when, as an incumbent, in 2015, he conceded defeat, before the final tabulation of results, to President Muhammadu Buhari in a keenly contested presidential poll.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.