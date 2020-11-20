Nigeria: Community Policing Polo Tourney to Be Annual Event - Organisers

The organisers of the Community Policing Awareness Polo Tournament has said the sporting event will be staged annually.

The tournament, holding at the Guards Polo Club in Abuja, will end with the final matches on Sunday.

Halliru Jika, the Organising Committee's Chairman, said that the tournament, which was in its maiden edition, would be an annual event.

Jika, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs said the purpose of the tournament was to use polo as a sport to foster friendship between the Police and the community.

"As you are aware, polo is the game of kings and the king of games.

"So, we decided to take action through legislative intervention as representatives of the people and the Police.

"We felt the need to get the Police and the community together through the age-long royal game of polo so as to enlighten the public more on the whole concept of community policing in the country," he said.

Jika, said the reason he chose to use polo as a tooI was because it was his own niche.

"As a polo player, the love I have for the horses is what inspired me to organise the event."

IGP commends initiative

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has said the event would help to reinforce the fact that crime-fighting was everyone's responsibility.

Adamu, who was represented by Alkali Usman, the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) in charge of Financing and Administration, said through vigorous public enlightenment and sensitisation, crime-fighting would be embraced by the public.

"We must make the fight against crime in our immediate environment as our responsibility.

"This can be done through vigorous public enlightenment and sensitisation of those who are more familiar with our terrain and the everyday happenings in our communities.

"I have no doubt therefore that this tournament will raise more awareness about the community policing initiative and I am proud to be a part of this laudable event," he said.

President and CEO Vandrezzer Group and tournament sponsors, Joe Udofia, said the event was also aimed at incorporating the efforts of security-conscious individuals and reputable Nigerians from all walks of life.

Vice-Chairman of Vandrezzer Football Club, Tupero Bruno, who represented Udofia stressed the need for a collaborative effort between the community and the police.

"The event is a brainchild of the Vandrezzer Group aimed at bringing together and incorporating well-meaning Nigerians and captains of industry into partnership with the Police Force.

"We must collaborate with the Police Force in its bid to eradicate crime in our environment through the IGP's community policing agenda," he said.

Results of matches played on Thursday at the tournament had AA & R Investment whipping Casiva Ltd. 5 goals to 2 goals.

Solid Unit Nig. also walloped Toyin Investment Ltd. 7 goals to 3 goals, while Malcomines of Jos thrashed Dokaji Farms 9 goals to 4 goals.