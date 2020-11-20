Nigeria: Entrepreneurship - Akwa Ibom Governor's Aide Charges Christian Youths On Skills Development, Nation-Building

20 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Entrepreneurial Development Mrs Meflyn Anwana has urged youths to continue to direct their minds and energy on their entrepreneurial journey, as this will enable them create and establish platforms that will not only contribute to societal advancement but signpost them on the global economic map.

Addressing participants who were majorly Christian youths cut across the 31 Local government areas of the State, who converged at the Prelate Mbang's Chapel, F11 Tony Asikpo Street, Shelter Afrique, Uyo, on Wednesday, 18 November, 2020, in a summit tagged: "TOMORROW, TODAY" organized by the Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Sunday Mbang, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin, in his speech, admonished youths to be law abiding and resourceful in their respective areas of specialization.

He said those who are disciplined, dedicated and focused will always come out successful.

Mr. Esin, appreciated the governor for giving the youths a place in his government while, commending Prelate Sunday Mbang, for putting up such an impactful initiative for the purpose of developing the youths.

Also speaking, Mrs. MefLyn Anwana, who was a keynote speaker, noted that the role and contribution of Akwa Ibom Entrepreneurs is strategically fundamental to the overall development of the economy of the State.

She lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel's sincerity and commitment towards industrializing the State and expanding the network for MSME's and entrepreneurs in the State despite scarce resources.

"One man must take us to the moon, it could be you , it can be you, it should be you!

For us to attain our target, we must collectively play vital roles; skills must be acquired and brands created through which Entrepreneurs, in an organized search for advancement can significantly contribute largely to the economic development of our society by availing themselves with new opportunities in value creation" MefLyn stated.

In an interactive session, Christian youth representatives from Akwa Ibom Christian Youth Alliance network took turns to commend the commitment of the Udom Emmanuel led Administration towards tapping the latent entrepreneurial talents existing in Akwa Ibom.

The occasion was graced by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin and Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Entrepreneurial Development, Meflyn Anwana as keynote speakers and Ini Mbang SA to Governor Udom Emmanuel On General Support Services.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.