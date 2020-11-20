Nigeria: Former Senate Leader 'Ndoma-Egba' Loses Wife in an Auto Crash

Calabar — Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba, Wife of the former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has died in an auto crash along Benin-Akure road.

Although as at the time of filing this report details of her death was still sketchy. In a telephone call to the Former Senate Leader on Friday morning, he could not speak but broke down in tears before the line went off.

Vanguard learned that apart from losing the wife, earlier this year he also lost his mother in-law ,mother and his former media aide while his house was always vandalized during the #EndSars Protest in Calabar.

Vanguard News Nigeria