Nigeria: Former Senate Leader 'Ndoma-Egba' Loses Wife in an Auto Crash

20 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ike Uchechukwu

Calabar — Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba, Wife of the former Senate Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has died in an auto crash along Benin-Akure road.

Although as at the time of filing this report details of her death was still sketchy. In a telephone call to the Former Senate Leader on Friday morning, he could not speak but broke down in tears before the line went off.

Vanguard learned that apart from losing the wife, earlier this year he also lost his mother in-law ,mother and his former media aide while his house was always vandalized during the #EndSars Protest in Calabar.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.