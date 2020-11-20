Rwanda National Police Receives Arms Crushing Machine

20 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Thursday, November 19, received shear arms crushing machine from the Regional Centre on Small Arms (RECSA), to facilitate the destruction of obsolete firearms.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Administration and Personnel, Juvenal Marizamunda received the environmental friendly machine from RECSA Executive Secretary, Lt. Gen. Badreldin Elamin Abdelgadir at the function held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru.

Marizamunda thanked RECSA for its continued support to Rwanda to implement Small Arms and Light Weapons' management and control interventions.

"Uncontrolled traffic of small arms and light weapons remains a major source of insecurity, either by fueling armed conflicts or organised crime such as armed robberies, drug trafficking and terrorism in addition to the loss of lives and property," Marizamunda said.

He added that in order to deal with these serious hindrances to sustainable peace, security and development, it is important to pull efforts together to curb the vice.

The handover of the arms crushing machine, he said, further defines the good working relations between RNP and RECSA.

"The shear machine will help to promote continuous destruction exercise hence preventing big piles of obsolete firearms; enhance the curbing of diversion and proliferation of small arms and light weapons; improve weapons management and control, and ensure proper accountability of firearms," Marizamunda said.

RECSA has been supporting RNP in various disciplines including physical security and stockpile management, training on arms marking machine and training on record keeping.

Abdelgadir thanked the Government of Rwanda for consistently supporting RECSA to meet its obligations on the control and prevention of proliferation of small arms and light weapons as provided for in the Nairobi Protocol.

Article 8 of the Nairobi Protocol requires RECSA member states to identify and adopt effective programmes for the collection, safe storage, destruction and responsible disposal of small arms and light weapons rendered surplus, redundant or obsolete.

With the support of RECSA, RNP officers are also set to be trained on how to operate the arms crushing machine.

RECSA Executive Secretary pledged to continue supporting member states to ensure the security and safety of government stocks, which he said that it's a precursor for regional peace and stability.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.