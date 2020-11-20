Uganda: Elections Are Akin to Notion of Patriotism

opinion

Uganda is preparing for the 2021 general election. Several Ugandans are participating in the national campaigns at all levels of governance. I am optimistic of peaceful, free, and just elections.

Exercising our civil right and civic responsibility to participate in free and regular elections is enshrined in Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and is not peculiar to any culture. People of all cultures value their freedom of choice and feel the need to have a say in decisions affecting their nations in principle.

The national elections are identical to the notion of patriotism. Patriotism articulated, is love and devotion to one's country. It is a feeling of attachment and commitment to a country, nation or political community.

Patriotism is the respect of native history. Hence, it is natural and essential to be aware about the most important facts of history of your country instead of self-indulgence.

Patriotism, Archbishop Fulton Sheen writes, is a form of piety. There are three principle forms of piety, love of God, love of neighbour, and love of country. All the three are grounded in the virtue of justice.

The decline of patriotism is due to decline of spirituality. When citizenry cease to love God, they also cease to love their neighbour/country.

The essence of Uganda and her elections is not revolution but recognition of the sacredness, dignity and integrity of the human personal and the inherent inalienable rights which every man possess independently of the state.

Democracy in elections is still a good taste for Uganda. This is why elections are held regularly but elections without integrity cannot provide the winners with legitimacy, the losers with security and the public with confidence in their leaders and institutions.

The national elections review and check the quality of political leadership in a rational and democratic manner.

In this regard, electoral integrity invokes right procedures and systems thereby avoiding related violence and mayhem.

Electoral integrity is a forum through which we always seek to address the political challenges that undermine the beauty of democratic elections and principles, especially for our country.

The future of democratic elections in Uganda also lies in genuine instruction and education. Education strengthens popular support for democracy.

Today, almost every leader claims to govern by democratic principles and organises periodic elections, most of which are open and fair.

But there are some leaders who manipulate the electoral systems to make sure they win.

This may work in the short run, but it is a dangerous strategy in the long run.

Credible elections have to meet three essential criteria: transparency; accountability and inclusiveness.

Credible elections call for strengthening the rule of law so that the rights of voters and candidates can be protected.

The need for professional and independent national bodies to manage elections so that the results are legitimate.

The need for greater efforts to build the institutions, processes and behaviours that are vital for genuine mult-party competition and the attribution of political power.

Lastly, the integrity of elections requires political equality to all eligible stakeholders and this includes the barriers that prevent voting which is a democratic right.

Democracy embraced, the country wins.

Fr J. Mukiibi

Fr Joseph Mukiibi is a priest at Kansanga parish, Kampala. mukiibijoseph8@gmail.com