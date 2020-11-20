Nigeria: NERC Retires 3 GMs in Reshuffling Process

20 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Three General Managers (GMs) described as the most senior at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) have proceeded on their terminal leave, Daily Trust can confirm.

The affected GMs include Dr Tony Akah who heads the Corporate Services. Akah was the acting Chairman of the Commission for over one year between 2016 and 2017, before the present crop of NERC commissioners assumed office.

Mrs Olufunke Dineh is leaving as the General Manager, Consumer Affairs at NERC. She had also served as GM, Legal, Licensing and Enforcement in the Commission.

Both Akah and Dineh hold the mni title having passed through the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Jos.

Malam Mustapha Bukar, was also General Manager, Marketing, Competition and Rate.

When contacted, the Assistant General Manager (AGM), Public affairs at NERC, Mr Mike Faloseyi, said there was no restructuring at NERC.

"The only thing is that 3 GMs have attained the eight years working line. The three most senior General Managers have attained that and they are proceeding on their terminal leave.

"The Commission would have loved them to stay but it is what is stated in the Staff handbook, and that is the norm," Mr Faloseyi clarified.

Daily Trust reports that the Chairman of NERC was recently caught in a similar web of norms as he clocks 70 years by November 26, 2020 and must vacate his position, according to the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), 2005.

The Vice Chairman, Sanusi Garba has since got approval from President Muhammadu Buhari to take over from Momoh next week as the new Chairman.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust.

Daily Trust

