Nigeria: Jonathan Has Brought Honour to Nigeria - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, congratulated Jonathan for a life of service which, he said, had brought honour and goodwill to the country.

He noted the peculiar and remarkable climb of the former president on Nigeria's political ladder, and dedication that had kept him working most recently as ECOWAS envoy to bring peace to the Republic of Mali.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would grant Jonathan longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.