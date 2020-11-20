Nigeria: Nursing Council Inducts 258 Foreign Trained Nurses

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has inducted 258 graduates of nursing science of foreign universities into the nursing profession in the country.

The inductees had completed a six-month adaptation programme at the Department of Nursing Science of 11 universities in the country.

Speaking during the induction ceremony in Abuja, the registrar of the council, Faruk Umar Abubakar, said the foreign trained nurses had overall score of 69 percent in the examination.

He said the inductees were graduates of Bachelor of Nursing Science programmes from universities in nine countries, adding that 106 of the inductees were trained in Niger, 80 in Ghana, three in Jordan, 15 in Egypt , 25 in Sudan, 15 in India, five in Malaysia, three in North Cyprus and six in Philippines.

He said the council commenced induction of graduates of foreign trained nurses in 2019, and that three induction ceremonies had taken place at the council headquarters' but the fourth was taken to the NAF Conference centre to maintain social and physical distancing as a result of COVID-19.