Nigeria: House May Review Multiple Designations for Foreign Airlines

The House of Representatives may review multiple designations granted foreign carriers in Nigeria in the ongoing amendment of the Civil Aviation Act, Daily Trust has gathered.

This, according to stakeholders, would boost the capacity of local carriers and also stop the "lopsided implementation" of the country's bilateral air service agreements (BASAs) with other countries.

Daily Trust reports that Nigeria currently has BASAs with over 90 countries, but the majority of which are not active.

More so while about 30 airlines operate into the country, very few or none of the slots are being reciprocated with stakeholders calling for a review of the BASAs to make them mutually beneficial.

Also, most of the foreign airlines operate to more than two destinations in the country especially prior to the COVID-19 flight restrictions.

As the National Assembly moves to review the aviation law in the country, there is a growing demand especially from domestic operators for the stoppage of multiple destinations granted to foreign airlines.

The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, has however assured stakeholders, especially the domestic carriers, that the ongoing amendment would specifically address multiple designations for foreign airlines.

Nnaji stressed that the committee has taken note of the challenges that multiple entry policy poses to indigenous airlines, vowing to see how the new laws could address the matter.

Foremost aviation analyst, Group Capt. John Ojikutu (rtd), stated that reduction in multiple destinations given to foreign airlines would help the domestic carriers.

According to him, foreign airlines should be reduced to either Lagos or Abuja and any other one or two at alternate geographical areas.

"Therefore, no foreign airline should go to Lagos and Abuja. They could make as many frequencies to these airports as they wish but could force the foreign airlines to code-share with the domestic airlines to the other airports they cannot reach," he added.

Also speaking with our correspondent, Capt. Mohammed Joji recalled that the multiple entry policy for foreign airlines was unilaterally approved by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

"Unless the current president changes the policy, there is nothing anybody can do. It was Obasanjo who unilaterally approved this, saying we the domestic operators don't have the capacity," he said.