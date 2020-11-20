Africa: The 29th Edition of the Total CAF Super Cup Will Be Played in Cairo

Based on the joint coordination between Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), and the Qatar Football Association (QFA) regarding the agenda of sporting events, it was decided that Qatar will not host the 2020 Total CAF Super Cup which was initially slotted to be held between 14-16, August 2020.

The Total CAF Super Cup organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), traditionally pits the winner of the Total CAF Champions League against that of the Total CAF Confederation Cup in a one-off clash. This year's edition will be held in Cairo, Egypt.

The President of Qatar Football Association (QFA), SHK Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmad Al-Thani said:" We are happy to have been able to reach this agreement with CAF. Hosting the Total CAF Super Cup is a great moment for us, and we must give ourselves every chance to make it a memorable event in consonance with our track record of hosting World class events. Based on the African and Qatari sports calendars, the conditions will be right for another exceptional edition of this competition to be staged in Qatar"

CAF President, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad wished to "express his gratitude to the Qatar Football Association as well as to the authorities of the country for their unfailing commitment alongside the CAF and the preparatory work already carried out. CAF will work closely with the Host Association to make the 2020 Total CAF Super Cup a success".

CAF and the QFA will continue to hold joint coordination meetings during the coming period to identify as quickly as possible any indication of the event's return to Doha based on the competition calendar agreed between the two sides.

PR 29th Total CAF Supercup in Cairo [PDF]