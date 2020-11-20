Africa: The 29th Edition of the Total CAF Super Cup Will Be Played in Cairo

20 November 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Based on the joint coordination between Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), and the Qatar Football Association (QFA) regarding the agenda of sporting events, it was decided that Qatar will not host the 2020 Total CAF Super Cup which was initially slotted to be held between 14-16, August 2020.

The Total CAF Super Cup organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), traditionally pits the winner of the Total CAF Champions League against that of the Total CAF Confederation Cup in a one-off clash. This year's edition will be held in Cairo, Egypt.

The President of Qatar Football Association (QFA), SHK Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmad Al-Thani said:" We are happy to have been able to reach this agreement with CAF. Hosting the Total CAF Super Cup is a great moment for us, and we must give ourselves every chance to make it a memorable event in consonance with our track record of hosting World class events. Based on the African and Qatari sports calendars, the conditions will be right for another exceptional edition of this competition to be staged in Qatar"

CAF President, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad wished to "express his gratitude to the Qatar Football Association as well as to the authorities of the country for their unfailing commitment alongside the CAF and the preparatory work already carried out. CAF will work closely with the Host Association to make the 2020 Total CAF Super Cup a success".

CAF and the QFA will continue to hold joint coordination meetings during the coming period to identify as quickly as possible any indication of the event's return to Doha based on the competition calendar agreed between the two sides.

PR 29th Total CAF Supercup in Cairo [PDF]

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.