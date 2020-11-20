Somalia: Partners Urge Consensus On Electoral Teams

The international community has issued a joint statement on the recent elections in the HirShabelle, saying that have closely followed the establishment of the second Hirshabelle State regional assembly, the recent presidential election in the State and the ongoing preparations for the Somali federal elections.

In the In a statement AU, Canada, Denmark, Djibouti, Ethiopia, EU, Finland, Germany, IGAD, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations pledged support to President Ali Gudlawe and for finding solutions to the challenges facing the new administration.

"We look forward to working with the new Hirshabelle President Ali Gudlawe in advancing reconciliation, bringing together all Hirshabelle clans and communities, combatting violent extremism and addressing Hirshabelle's state-building and socio-economic priorities," the joint statement read in part," the joint statement read in part.

"Regarding the 2020/21 federal vote, we stress the importance of preserving the spirit of consensus which led to agreements during the Federal and Federal Member States leaders' consultations in Dhusamareb and Mogadishu. We encourage sustained dialogue within the framework of the National Consultative Council and with other key stakeholders to keep the electoral process on track and inclusive,"

The new president of HirShabelle Ali Hussein Gudlawe recently said in Jowhar that the election of the administration he was elected as president has no role in the international community, but now his administration needs the support.