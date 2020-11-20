South Africa: The Authorities Must Call Zuma's Bluff

19 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daily Maverick

It is the only way to halt the ongoing corrosive effect of the former president and his ragtag brigade of Radical Economic Transformation thugs and thieves.

Jacob Zuma's petulant and cowardly bolt from testifying at the State Capture Inquiry on Thursday after Deputy Judge President Raymond Zondo's ruling that he would not recuse himself as chair has revealed the depth of the former president's contempt for the Constitution, the law and South African citizens.

For a man who has claimed to be a victim of all manner of conspiracies and political dark arts, he has spent a fortune avoiding ever having to answer to the serious - if not treasonous - allegations that have been levelled at him by a long list of witnesses who have come forward.

Zuma's open defiance of the rule of law cannot be countenanced and the only response left now is for the recalcitrant former head of state to be arrested for contempt.

And while the South African law makes clear provision for this, our authorities must finally grow a spine to call Zuma's bluff, slap him in handcuffs and drag him off to jail.

