Nigeria: Lagos Creative Academy Begins Classes 2021

20 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

At the ongoing The Entertainment Fair and Festival (TEFFEST), the founder of EbonyLife Films, Mo Abudu, disclosed that the Lagos Creative Academy is scheduled to begin classes next year; first quarter of 2021 specifically. She said that the academy is in collaboration with the Lagos State Government as a way of up-skilling professionals in the sector.

The state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, recently announced that the Academy was in the recruitment stage.

Giving further details, Abudu said the courses offered are not yearly but quarterly and class size is 15. The curriculum boasts eight courses ranging from art direction, scriptwriting to storytelling.

"If we don't feed our industry with the right skills, we won't grow," she noted.

Abudu, who also spoke on the challenges of international collaborations in the industry, identified inconsistency and impatience as major blocks.

According to her, a considerable amount of time should be invested in gathering resources and special attention paid to details.

She advised that storytellers tell stories that have a global appeal, citing her latest Netflix feature 'Oloture', as a good example.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.