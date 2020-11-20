Gambia: GRA Vows to Take New Paradigm Shift

The deputy commissioner and head of Domestic Tax at the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Essa Jallow, has said that GRA is in the process of rethinking and redesigning the way it works to better support the authority's vision.

Mr. Jallow said ASYCUDA World Project has been rolled over from the 2015-2019 Corporate Strategic Plan to the current one running from 2020-2024.

He made this disclosure while presiding over the official opening training of the GRA ASYCUDA World Project held at a local hotel in Senegambia from 16th to 21st November 2020.

Jallow expressed appreciation for presiding over the opening of the training which he said is part of the implementation of the GRA ASYCUDA World Project. "The delivery of this training is an important milestone in the overall project implementation as capacity building is a recipe for success in this endeavor."

"I want to remind you that the ASYCUDA World Project has been rolled over from the 2015-2019 Corporate Strategic Plan to the current one running from 2020-2024," he said.

"As you may all know, GRA is in the process of rethinking and redesigning the way we work to better support the Authority's Vision and Mission."

"In that regard, a Business Process Re-engineering (BPR) Document was successfully drafted with fourteen Customs processes re-engineered. However, UNCTAD Experts advised that the Functional Team be trained on BPR, the document be revisited before it is laid before the steering committee for validation and approval"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Mr. Jallow, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, activities like that training have been seriously delayed. "At this juncture, let me acknowledge the trainers for this training - RAMSYS Training Centre of Ghana who are here to deliver the training for the participants.

Mr. Jallow also stated the board and management of GRA attach a lot of importance to the project and the training in particular as part of the reforms "we are ushering in to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our customs administration, the delivery of quality services to the importers, exporters, clearing and forwarding agents, transiters and shipping lines."

"There is no doubt that the implementation of the Asycuda World Project will significantly enhance the efficiency of our customs operations, contribute positively to our trade facilitation agenda and reduce the compliance cost for the international trade actors."

"The Asycuda World which is web-based will allow remote internet supported access for carrying out customs transactions with GRA by our clients at less cost and time."

"This reform will play a great complementary role to the implementation of the Time Release Study recommendations thus enhancing taxpayer services, reduce import clearance time and improve seaport operations which are a sine qua non for the competitiveness of the Gambian economy and increasing foreign investments."

"I want to thank the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs for their unflinching support to this project, the African Development Bank as lead financiers and UNCTAD as vendors for the Asycuda World application."