Namibia: 'I Will Take My Ak-47 and Shoot At You'

INTIMIDATION charges have been laid against King Kauluma B village headman Kakola Asheela after he allegedly threatened to shoot those who "provoke Swapo".

Asheela yesterday denied making such comments despite The Namibian listening to a recording of his speech at a Swapo mini rally recently at Onankali South in the Oshikoto region.

"When I was a police officer, I was hiding in my uniform, but now that I'm no longer a uniformed officer, if you give me a gun, I am ready to fight for Namibia. If anyone dares to provoke Swapo, I will take my AK-47 and shoot at you, it's not even a joke," Asheela allegedly said at the mini rally on Saturday.

This follows hot on the heels of former defence force head Martin Shalli who had to apologise publicly for calling for the "slitting of throats" of former Swapo members and opposition politicians who are contesting against the ruling party in next week's polls.

Asheela, who is a retired police officer, can be heard in an audio recording saying now that he has retired, he is ready to shoot at anyone not supporting Swapo with his personal AK-47 rifle.

This is to restore the country's peace and dignity, he said.

Asheela is a headman at Oshikoto in Ondonga's Uukwanambwa district.

Charges were laid against him at the Okatope Police Station over the weekend.

Commissioner Armas Shivute, Oshikoto police regional commander, confirmed this, saying police investigations are under way.

In the audio recording, Asheela can be heard saying: "They were all running to the Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP), and they destroyed the party causing Hidipo Hamutenya to die of a heart attack. You must be careful of fly-by-night parties and party opportunists who are jumping from one party to another, and later they return to Swapo, begging for forgiveness, claiming they were misled.

"You must be careful of such people."

However, Asheela claimed yesterday he never threatened to shoot anyone.

"I did not intimidate anyone and I will never intimidate anyone. In the audio recording, I said that I'm a retired commissioner and if the Republic of Namibia requests all the retired commanders to go and take part in war outside the border, I will command and take the lead.

"I never referred to any political party or persons. I am not against any political party either because these people are protected by the country's constitution, they have a right to freedom of speech and association. I know the law very well," he said.

"I did not receive anything from the police. I know what I said in that audio, unless someone edited the audio to tarnish my good name," he said.