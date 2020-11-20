South Africa: Minister Albert Fritz On Oversight Visit to Brackenfell

press release

Minister Fritz undertakes oversight visit to Brackenfell this morning; calls for calm

This morning I undertook an oversight visit to Brackenfell, in fulfilment of my constitutionally mandated responsibility to provide oversight over policing in the Western Cape.

During the visit, I engaged with senior SAPS officials and I was satisfied with their preparations to ensure that order is maintained, and that the safety of the school, its teachers and its learners is guaranteed.

The EFF has a constitutional right to protest, but this must be done peacefully. The EFF must remain off school grounds, as protesting on school property is prohibited by the South African Schools Act, and they must ensure that all Covid-19 protocols are observed, including mask wearing and physical distancing.

I again reiterate the call made by the SAPS and the City of Cape Town for the public to avoid the area around Brackenfell High School. It is critical that there are no attempts at escalating the conflict by any individual or grouping, as this will only make the situation more difficult for SAPS to manage.

As stated by Western Cape Minister of Education, Debbie Schäfer, arrangements have been made to ensure that matrics writing their exams today can do so without any disruption.

We all need to remain calm and give the SAPS the space needed to manage the protest effectively.

Any resident wishing to report emergencies that may arise during the protest can alert the City of Cape Town's Emergency Communications Centre on 107 from a landline or 0214807700 from a cellphone.