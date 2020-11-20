South Africa: The Race to Contain Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape Is As While Over 1,000 Maskless People Cram Into a Single Party Venue

20 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

This week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 cases rose rapidly, the Western Cape government closed sports fields as the Garden Route quickly became a hotspot, and The Scientists Collective said it is time to refamiliarise ourselves with the ins and outs of Covid-19 testing. Meanwhile, more children will go hungry as the government puts an end to the child support top-up grant and Covid-19 corruption is rife Gauteng.

Maverick Citizen's Coronavirus Daily Digest has changed format to a Coronavirus Weekly Digest. Each Friday, the digest will summarise highlights from the previous week's news about the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Estelle Ellis reports that the race is on to get Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases under control before the festive season to prevent further spread across the country. Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize warned on Sunday night that the government is under pressure to get an outbreak of coronavirus infections within the province contained, particularly in Nelson Mandela bay and the surrounding areas.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has launched an intensified testing and tracing programme in Nelson Mandela Bay after a huge outbreak of coronavirus infections in the metro. The metro's number of active...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.