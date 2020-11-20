South Africa: The Race to Contain Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape Is As While Over 1,000 Maskless People Cram Into a Single Party Venue

analysis

This week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 cases rose rapidly, the Western Cape government closed sports fields as the Garden Route quickly became a hotspot, and The Scientists Collective said it is time to refamiliarise ourselves with the ins and outs of Covid-19 testing. Meanwhile, more children will go hungry as the government puts an end to the child support top-up grant and Covid-19 corruption is rife Gauteng.

Maverick Citizen's Coronavirus Daily Digest has changed format to a Coronavirus Weekly Digest. Each Friday, the digest will summarise highlights from the previous week's news about the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Estelle Ellis reports that the race is on to get Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases under control before the festive season to prevent further spread across the country. Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize warned on Sunday night that the government is under pressure to get an outbreak of coronavirus infections within the province contained, particularly in Nelson Mandela bay and the surrounding areas.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has launched an intensified testing and tracing programme in Nelson Mandela Bay after a huge outbreak of coronavirus infections in the metro. The metro's number of active...