South Africa: Let the Children Play - the Start of Reclaiming a Hillbrow Park

Today is world children's day. Tomorrow, to give it practical meaning, a group of activists and organisations are starting a journey to reclaim Pieter Roos Park, near Hillbrow, and make it a safe place for children to play in.

Pieter Roos Park, established way back in 1912, is one of the oldest parks in Johannesburg. Once upon a time it was a peaceful oasis, today it is a place where most local residents fear to venture. Yet it remains full of possibility - its old trees are interspersed with public art, there's an outdoor gym put there by Radio 702 a decade ago and other brik-a-brak deposited by history and time.

The tortured Braamfontein Spruit runs through it, on its way to join the Jukskei River and later the great Limpopo river.

According to Luke Lamprecht, child development specialist, but also a lay historian of the inner city, the park rests "at the apex of all the different Joburgs"; it is sandwiched between Hillbrow and old Houghton, Braamfontein and Constitution Hill.

In recent years Pieter Roos Park has fallen prey to drugs and crime; it is a...