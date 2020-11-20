Southern Africa: Police and EFF Protestors Clash Outside Brackenfell School As a Protest March Turns Chaotic

20 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

Police used stun grenades and sprayed dye and teargas to disperse about 2,000 EFF supporters in Brackenfell outside Cape Town today. The protestors were attempting to force their way through the police barricades protecting routes to the Brackenfell High School.

A permit was granted for the EFF protest outside Brackenfell High School today, giving permission for 100 protestors to hand over a memorandum to the school.

The EFF said the aim of the protest was to highlight alleged racism and segregation at the school, something that learners have posted about on social media.

At the heart of the matter was a private function organised by parents to celebrate the end of matric after the traditional matric dance was cancelled due to Covid-19.

A woman confronts police after police used stun grenades, water canons and tear gas to disperse EFF members.

