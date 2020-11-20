Uganda: Thirty-Three People Charged Over Bobi Wine Protests

20 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

Kampala — Thirty-three people were last evening charged for allegedly participating in riots in Iganga Town following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, on Wednesday in Luuka District.

The group, which appeared before Grade One Magistrate Josephine Nakato, was charged with one count of incitement to violence contrary to Section 83 of the Penal Code Act. They denied the charges.

Thirty-one suspects were remanded to Busesa prison while the rest, being minors, were released on court bond.

The accused include Nicholas Lagwe, 34, Karim Matende,18, Bosco Baberwano, 20, Abdullah Lwabanga, 20, Julius Mutegaya, 38, Wyclif Watambala, 22, Hamidu Kyairara, 28, Enock Hayongo, 21 and David Waigonda, 19.

Others are Yasiin Magonda, 22, Ronald Nkwanga,18, Mbawobye Lukumon, 20, Kaziba Muluta, 36, Joel Were, 18, Abdu Luba, 23, Yona Kifuko, 25, Ayubu Mukama, 32, Kaziba Muluta, 36, Kenneth Kambi, Charles Kisoma, Paul Tenyea Ngobi, Isaac Walya, Cephas Mugabi, Latif Ngobi, Hakim and Simon Owino.

They were remanded until November 24 when they will reappear in court for mention of their case.

Read the original article on Monitor.

