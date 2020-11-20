Kenya Records 1,048 Covid-19 Cases As Death Toll Rises to 1,349

20 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nation Reporter

Kenya's Covid-19 caseload on Friday rose by 1,048 to 75,193, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced, saying 8,660 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Cabinet Secretary Kagwe further reported that the number of recovered patients had increased by 326 to 50,984, 219 of them having been treated at home and 107 in hospital.

He said 1,114 patients were in hospitals countrywide, 52 of them in intensive care units (ICU), and that 6,332 were in the home-based care programme.

Of the 52 in ICU, 24 were on ventilatory support and 24 on supplemental oxygen. Another 71 patients were on supplemental oxygen but in the general wards (70) and high dependency units (one).

CS Kagwe further reported a death toll of 1,349, saying 19 more patients had succumbed to the virus.

More to follow

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.