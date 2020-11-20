Kenya Records 1,048 Covid-19 Cases As Death Toll Rises to 1,349

Kenya's Covid-19 caseload on Friday rose by 1,048 to 75,193, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced, saying 8,660 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Cabinet Secretary Kagwe further reported that the number of recovered patients had increased by 326 to 50,984, 219 of them having been treated at home and 107 in hospital.

He said 1,114 patients were in hospitals countrywide, 52 of them in intensive care units (ICU), and that 6,332 were in the home-based care programme.

Of the 52 in ICU, 24 were on ventilatory support and 24 on supplemental oxygen. Another 71 patients were on supplemental oxygen but in the general wards (70) and high dependency units (one).

CS Kagwe further reported a death toll of 1,349, saying 19 more patients had succumbed to the virus.

