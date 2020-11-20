Kenya: Shock As 'Captain Fantastic' Ligare Left Out of Morans Squad

National men basketball team captain Griffin Ligare was a surprise omission from the 12-member Morans squad for Fiba Afrobasket qualifiers to be held in Kigali, Rwanda from Wednesday.

The free-scoring Ligare who has been the team's mainstay in the back court has been left behind due to work commitments. His place has been taken by Kenya Ports Authority utility player Victor Odendo.

Head Coach Cliff Owuor Friday said Ligare who is a teacher by profession could not get a release from his place of work.

"It is unfortunate that we could not secure the release of our captain who played a pivotal role in the pre-qualifiers in Nairobi in January but will have to do with Odendo who has been training very well," Owuor said.

All the foreign based players have made the team among them Preston Kiprono Bungei who will be playing for Morans for the first time after acquiring Kenyan citizenship.

Bungei, who was born to a Kenya father from Kapsabet and an American mother, has lived in US since birth but said he was happy to be playing for Kenya.

"I have been waiting for this chance and am happy I finally got it at the big stage and will do.everything possible to make my country proud," he said on Friday.

Also in the team is Ronnie Gundo who arrived on Thursday from his Spain base while Tylor Okari and Desmond Owili are expected on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Other members of the 12-man squad include Fahim Juma of Thunder, Bush Wamukota of Rwanda Partriots, Valentine Nyakinda of KPA, Fidel Okoth of Strathmore University Blades, Algeria-based Ariel Okal, Victor Bosire and Eric Mutoro of Ulinzi.

The team is set to leave the country on Sunday for Kigali ahead of their opening match against Senegal on Wednesday.

Morans are in group 'B' of the qualifiers which also has Senegal, Mozambique and Angola.

Mozambique, whom Kenya meet in their second match on Friday, have announced they will be landing in Kigali on Sunday.

Squad

Eric Mutoro, Victor Odendo, Victor Bosire, Ariel Okal, Fahim Juma, Ronnie Gundo, Desmond Owili, Fidel Okoth, Bush Wamukota, Preston Bungei, Tylor Okari, Valentine Nyakinda