Liberia: Government of Qatar Donates Valuable Medical Equipment, Supplies to Boost Liberia's Covid-19 Fight

Monrovia — The Government of the State of Qatar, through the Qatar Charity, has donated an assortment of valuable medical equipment and supplies to the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At a brief turn over ceremony in the C. Cecil Dennis, Jr. Auditorium at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, the Charge d' Affairs of the Qatari Embassy near Monrovia, Mr. Fahad Rashid Al-Marekhi said the donation is intended to compliment the Liberian Government's fight in containing the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Al-Marekhi said Liberia and Qatar share a special bond of friendship, and the gesture is also geared towards strengthening the already existing excellent relationship between the two nations.

"This is just a symbol of friendship between our two countries. We stand by each other in the times of needs. We pray and wish that Liberia will contain the virus and it will not impact the people and the citizens of the Republic of Liberia. We also hope that our friendship will be sustainable," Mr. Al-Marekhi said, while speaking through an interpreter.

The three-truck-full of medical equipment and supplies, which include ventilator, oxygen concentrator, oxygen cylinder, compressor nebulizer, infrared non-contact thermometers, alcohol, chlorine powders, ear loop surgical face masks, face shields, pulse oximeter, Boecker sanitunnel, immune supplements, disposable gowns, nitrile examination glove, disinfectant spray and Dettol wipes, among others, were taken to the Ministry of Health where they were offloaded.

Receiving the items on behalf of Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Kemayah, the Assistant Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Affairs, Sherdrick M. Jackson thanked the Government and People of the State of Qatar for the timely donation of the medical items.

"Liberia and Qatar have come a long way. Words are inadequate to express our thanks and appreciation to Qatar because they have always come to our aid in times of needs," Assistant Minister Jackson averred.

"They were here with us during Ebola and are here again for COVID-19. So, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Liberia, please convey to the Government of the state of Qatar, our heartfelt thanks and appreciation."

Earlier, the Assistant Minister for Afro-Asian Affairs Madam Naomi M. Gray, in her welcome statement, lauded the Qatari Government and said the gesture is a clear manifestation of the cordial tides between the two sisterly countries.

"I wish to state that the Government of Liberia is very grateful for this contribution which is very important, especially when our nation is also affected by this coronavirus pandemic," he said.

On behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina S. Jallah, the Incident Management System's Coordinator Pillar Lead, Abraham Nyenswah said the Minister of Health was grateful for the State of Qatar's timely intervention and promised that the items donated will be used for the intended the purpose.