Ghana: 2 Die in Hospital Following Shooting in Kumasi

20 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — The two persons involved in a shooting incident at Ayeduase, near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST), in Kumasi,have died at various hospitals they were admitted to.

Francis Zabanga,31, said to be Ghanaian-American, shot at the belly of his victim, aboboyaa driver, Kwame Amoah,52, and also shot himself in the head.

The two, who were in critical condition, were rushed to the intensive care units of the KNUST hospital and KonfoAnokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), on Tuesday,after the incident.

Assistant Superintendent of Police(ASP) Godwin Ahyiano, Head of the Command's Public Affairs Unit, confirmed to the Ghanaian Times, on Wednesday, that the two had passed on.

Earlier, eye witnesses claimed a woman was about to cross the Ayeduase road when she suddenly saw an oncoming KIA private car, with Zabanga in-charge.

Amoah, in an attempt to save the situation, tried to cross the car and in the process scratched it (private car).

According to the eye witnesses Amoah endeavoured to talk to the driver to exercise patience when driving, but Zabangabecame offended, pulled a foreign pistol from the car, alighted and shot at the belly of Amoah three times.

Zabanga,went back into his car, but he was prevented from movingout by onlookers till the police arrived.

On seeing the police, Zabanga was said to have pointed the gun to his head and pulled the trigger in an attempt to kill himself.

Other eye witnesses account had it that Zanbaga was recklessly driving, which prompted Amoah to talk to him to exercise caution, but Zabangabecame offended and slapped him.

Amoah, the source indicated returned the slap and Zabangarushed for his gun and shot at his victim.

The incident happened in front of the Access Bank at Ayeduase, and initially onlookers thought it was a bank robbery.

" The police arrived at the scene and asked Zabangato step out of the car. He was still holding the gun, so he shot himself in the head," an eyewitness said.

"I saw the aboboyaa rider moved in to tell the driver to drive cautiously on the busy road when he was caught in traffic, and suddenly there was gunshot," another eye witness claimed.

