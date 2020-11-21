Gambia: Gaira Joof Scores First Goal for Israeli Side Hapoel

20 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian midfielder, Gaira Joof scored his first goal of the season for his Israeli club Hapoel Umm al-Fahm FC during their 2-2 home draw against Hapoel Ramat Gan during their week-nine fixtures of the Israeli Second Division (Liga Leumit) played at the Acre Municipal Stadium on Monday.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring for his side with a brilliant header in the 24 minutes of the game, before Michael Maman equalised for Hapoel Ramat Gan in the 38 minutes.

Mohammed Kalibat's fine goal in the 59 minutes after the resumption of the second half gave back Hapoel Umm al-Fahm the lead but few minutes later Hapoel Ramat Gan's Akram Shreh again leveled the game in the 84 minutes.

The goals forced the game into a 2-2 draw for both sides in their week-nine fixtures of the Israeli Second Division League.

The Gambian Ebo Town-born professional player who has now scored 13 goals for his Israeli side said in an interview with Fallaboweh that he was happy to come back and start scoring goals.

"I feel happy that am back and scoring after a horrible one-year four months without playing football."

The latest result has moved Gaira Joof side Hapoel Umm al-Fahm to 10th position with 12 points, while Hapooel Ramat Gan occupied first position in the table with 16 points after nine matches.

