Gambia: Sukuta Utd to Host Gunjur Utd in Charity Tourney Today

Sukuta United will host Gunjur United in the first-leg clash of the 2020 charity football tournament today, Friday at the Dembadou Mini Stadium at 4.30pm.

The Sukutarian, who won the first-edition in 2018, will fray to triumph over Gunjur United in their first-leg encounter today to fancy their chances of clinching the trophy.

Gunjur United, on the other hand, will contend for revenge after slipping to Sukuta United 2-0 in the first-edition to maintain their hopes of lifting the trophy this year.

The coastal town boys will welcome Sukuta United in the second-leg tie of the tournament on Sunday 22 November 2020, at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field at 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, the annual charity football tournament is organized to bolster the excellent relationship that exists between Sukuta and Gunjur.