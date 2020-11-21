Gambia: Sukuta Utd to Host Gunjur Utd in Charity Tourney Today

20 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Sukuta United will host Gunjur United in the first-leg clash of the 2020 charity football tournament today, Friday at the Dembadou Mini Stadium at 4.30pm.

The Sukutarian, who won the first-edition in 2018, will fray to triumph over Gunjur United in their first-leg encounter today to fancy their chances of clinching the trophy.

Gunjur United, on the other hand, will contend for revenge after slipping to Sukuta United 2-0 in the first-edition to maintain their hopes of lifting the trophy this year.

The coastal town boys will welcome Sukuta United in the second-leg tie of the tournament on Sunday 22 November 2020, at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field at 4.30pm.

Meanwhile, the annual charity football tournament is organized to bolster the excellent relationship that exists between Sukuta and Gunjur.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.