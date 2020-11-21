Gambia: NSC ED Satisfied With Scorpions Commitment to AFCON Tournament

20 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Marcel Mandy, the executive director (ED), National Sports Council (NSC), has said that he was quite happy and satisfied with the Scorpions quest to book their first ever place in the Afcon tournament, adding that he was also very happy with the level of performance and commitment from the entire Scorpions side.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pointsports, Mr. Mendy congratulated Gambians, while urging everyone to continue working together as a nation to ensure "we secure qualification to the Afcon tournament."

"On behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we want to congratulate every Gambian and hope that we will continue to work as a nation with a view to ensuring that we qualify. That is the ultimate objective," he said.

According to him, what is critical is to continue working together as a nation, support each other and be more open to ideas and suggestions to ensure the country makes it.

Commenting on the earlier incident by the Gabonese for not complying with CAF rule governing covid-19, Mr. Mendy said that it was very disappointing for a nation like Gabon to have behaved in the manner they did.

"One would have never expected such behaviour from Gabon, instead from other nations. But this is football and African football for that matter. There is politic in it and that was one way they thought they could do it to get them win the game because as much as Gambian wanted to win the game, we must not also lose sight that equally the game was very important for Gabon."

He added that Gabon wanted to do everything humanly possible to ensure that they distract the Gambian side from their rightful way of thinking.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.