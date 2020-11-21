Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers No New Case

The 198th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 20th November 2020 has indicated the registration of no new case.

The situation report by The Gambia's ministry of Health also indicated the registration of no new COVID-19 related death.

2 COVID-19 patients in home-isolation newly recovered and got discharged.

The country currently has no person in quarantine, 5 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%.