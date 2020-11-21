Gambia: Sunshine Education Support Initiative Awards 16 Patrons

20 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow

Sunshine Education Support Initiative on Wednesday 18 November presented certificates to 16 patrons as a show of appreciation for their love, care and support to the education of the underprivilegedin the country.

Founded in 2016, Sunshine Education Support Initiative is a non-governmental organization anchored on a popular notion of- 'building today for better tomorrow'.

The award, which was presented to Gambians and non-Gambians alike included, MrIkechukwu Obi, Kenneth Obiora Kensheba, Rev. Father Bruno Toupan and Hon. Sheriff Sarr.

Giving background information about the NGO, Sunny Nwachu Kwu, chief executive officer (CEO) of the foundation, said the NGO had been operating in Nigeria and that it was in 2020 when they felt the need to expand operations into The Gambia.

"It is important for me to give back to the society to help the less privileged especially in the area of education as The Gambia has been my host country for the past 18 years. A lot of children are in need of support to be able to have access to education due to poor background they come from. However, the foundation also supports families too with food items so as to improve their livelihood."

CEO Nwachu Kwu indicated that the foundation has no partners, for now, adding that they support people with little resources.

"During the lockdown, we gave away foodstuffs to families and writing materials like blackboards for kids to learn."

He also spoke about his NGO's plan to support 10 underprivileged students from Daddy Jobe Comprehensive, St Therese Upper Basic and St Charles.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.