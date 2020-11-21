Gambia: Sunshine Education Support Initiative Awards 16 Patrons

Sunshine Education Support Initiative on Wednesday 18 November presented certificates to 16 patrons as a show of appreciation for their love, care and support to the education of the underprivilegedin the country.

Founded in 2016, Sunshine Education Support Initiative is a non-governmental organization anchored on a popular notion of- 'building today for better tomorrow'.

The award, which was presented to Gambians and non-Gambians alike included, MrIkechukwu Obi, Kenneth Obiora Kensheba, Rev. Father Bruno Toupan and Hon. Sheriff Sarr.

Giving background information about the NGO, Sunny Nwachu Kwu, chief executive officer (CEO) of the foundation, said the NGO had been operating in Nigeria and that it was in 2020 when they felt the need to expand operations into The Gambia.

"It is important for me to give back to the society to help the less privileged especially in the area of education as The Gambia has been my host country for the past 18 years. A lot of children are in need of support to be able to have access to education due to poor background they come from. However, the foundation also supports families too with food items so as to improve their livelihood."

CEO Nwachu Kwu indicated that the foundation has no partners, for now, adding that they support people with little resources.

"During the lockdown, we gave away foodstuffs to families and writing materials like blackboards for kids to learn."

He also spoke about his NGO's plan to support 10 underprivileged students from Daddy Jobe Comprehensive, St Therese Upper Basic and St Charles.