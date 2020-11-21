Gambia: Alamuta Cultural Group to Launch New Album Today

20 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

A Gunjur based-cultural group; Alamuta Cultural Group is set to launch their brand new album entitled 'Sibo Conta' today, Friday at Almamy Kunda Football Field in Gunjur at 4pm.

The launching ceremony is expected to attract people from Gunjur and its satellite areas for the cultural group's annual prestigious album launching.

Alamuta Cultural Group was formed some years ago to promote cultural music in The Gambia and beyond.

Meanwhile, many people in Gunjur and its surrounding areas are describing Alamuta Cultural Group new album launching ceremony as marvelous.

