Gambia: Childfund Gives 20ft Container With Medical Items to MoH

The Catholic Medical Mission through ChildFund The Gambia on Thursday extended magnanimity to the Ministry of Health with the presentation of a 20ft container loaded with medical items. The presentation was held at the Central Medical store in Kotu.

The medical supply is meant to complement the Ministry of Health's effort in providing quality and affordable health services to all. The items donated include surgical materials, antibiotics, amongst others.

Handing over the items, Musukuta Komma-Bah, Child Fund Country director said her institution has successfully supported the Ministry of Health in their quest to deliver affordable and timely care to the population.

"The promotion of quality care and the treatments of sickness especially children is close to my heart as it constitutes one of the main objectives of ChildFund The Gambia's strategic plan." she said.

She expressed delight with ChildFund's partnership with the Ministry of health, further expressing hope that the Ministry will urgently distribute the items to health facilities.

"Our genuine partnership with the Ministry of Health has significantly helped our common vision to make sure that the country's health sector is well stocked with medicines and equipment for accessible and quality health care delivery to all especially children." She added.

For his part, Modou Njai, director of Health Promotions at the Ministry of Health, lauded ChildFund Gambia for the foresight and benevolence in helping the Ministry to ensure that the management of sick children is strengthened at all levels.

Njai indicated that the MOH has put up a strategy called the Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses and Integrated Community Case Management, adding that these strategies would use the drugs for the management of sick children.

Fatou Samateh, acting director of Pharmaceutical Services at the Ministry of Health acknowledged that all health commodities for the public are stored and distributed from the Central Medical Stores to the various destinations.

She noted that the Central Medical Store has an integrated supply chain and that every item that comes to the country is traceable.