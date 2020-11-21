Somalia: Foreign Minister Awad Fired Over Goof On Ethiopia Statement

Foreign Affairs Minister Ahmed Isse Awad has been fired following a decree from the office of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

The prime minister appointed Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud Abubakar as his successor who is from a family with a political background.

Mohamed previously served as a former chief of staff to President Abdullahi Yusuf, an adviser to former UN envoy Ahmedou Ould-Abdalla and country director for the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

Change comes less than 24hrs after the ministry of foreign affairs.

issued statement on the situation of Ethiopia, only to be removed after it said it was not official.

The outgoing minister was named ambassador, although he denied the position in a statement posted on his social media.

"I'm grateful to President for my appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs on 4 November 2018. I am grateful to the Heads of State and the people of Somalia. I hereby declare that I am not currently ready for any position as an Ambassador or any other," former foreign minister Ahmed Isse Awad said in a statement.

It is reported that the Ethiopia crisis just cost Awad his job statement about Ethiopia was posted on the official Twitter account of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and 3hours later the ministry said the statement doesn't represent views of Somali govt call for *dialogue *territorial integrity.

In an interview with BBC Somali, refused to say he sacked from office.

"I was initially appointed by the president and the prime minister. When they appointed me they also have the right to remove me from office," Awad said.

"There is no specific reason I can tell you now why I was fired. But I am very grateful to be working with the president and for serving the Somali people. We have been working together for three years," he said.

Ahmed Isse Awad, a long-serving member of the Somali government, became the first minister to be fired after the appointment of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, and also responded diplomatically to a question on whether there was a dispute. between him and President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

"It is not good to say bad things about the government after you are fired but I'm telling I met with the president and he told me I will be replaced with someone else, I was not shocked but I thanked him for trusting me with the position for the past years," he told BBC Somali in an interview.