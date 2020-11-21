Liberia: Cdcians Protest Against Weah

Several people calling themselves disenchanted partisans of the Congress for Democratic Change-CDC said they will protest against president George Weah Friday, November 20, 2020 to in demand for jobs.

"Nepotism within the party must top. Let them stop empowering only their family people, friends Iventor Kanneh, spokesman for the group disenchanted CDCians told Truth FM morning program.

He blamed the president of not doing enough to seek their welfare of other partisans who suffered for the party.

"We did not go to the CDC for few people to enjoy. Every politician, every Liberian will support somebody base on their interest. We are Liberians, we are CDcians, we need to benefit. We were beaten, our brothers were killed, and today we are not benefitting. We wrote the president communication before, the speaker, representative Thomas Fallah, Jefferson Koijee and others, but nothing has happened.

He also accused party officials of only helping family members. "The party executives that work in government, let them stop only empowering their people or friends. We are saying to the president, Mr. president, we are tied being patient. We want jobs.

He added; "We want jobs, empowerment, we need to go to school. There is no scholarships, We need the opportunity."

According to him, their protest will be peaceful. "The president is aware; we will be very peaceful. CDCians are very peaceful people. We will be peaceful."

The protest, he said, will comprise partisans from other parts of the country who have expressed similar views. "We will be more than 2000 to assemble there," he said.

When our reporter visited the residence of the president late Friday, riot police were scene standing. There were road block also around. But some eyewitnesses on the scene said a small number of people were seen early Friday around the president's residence. TNR