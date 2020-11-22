Sudan: Central Darfur Gov - Peace Process 'Differs From Other States'

Zalingei — The governor of Central Darfur said that the peace process in his state differs from the other four Darfur states, as Jebel Marra is home to the combatants of the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW), which has not yet signed the Juba Peace Agreement.

His state is the most affected by war in Darfur and "the country's stability depends on silencing the voice of the gun in all parts of the nation," Governor Adeeb Abdelrahman said in a press statement in the state capital Zalingei on Thursday.

He welcomed the Juba Peace Agreement, and called on the SLM-AW and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) to join the peace process.

The governor's tour through the Central Darfur was aimed at understanding the four axes of the government, namely security and social peace, securing the agricultural season, the livelihoods of people, and the project of change in Sudan.

Following his visit to seven of the eight localities of the state, he briefed reporters about the social, economic, and political activities of the state government.

He identified obstacles facing the state's residents in the fields of infrastructure, including roads, water, communication networks, health and education services.

Abdelrahman mentioned that during his visit to Khartoum recently, he discussed with officials the provision of services and bringing investors to revive the economy in the fields of agriculture, livestock and tourism, in addition to discussing issues of roads, the airport and the electricity network, and he said that an agreement had been reached with El Junaid Company, and the Airports Holding Company operating at Zalingei Airport.

The Board of Directors of El Junaid Company for Multiple Activities is chaired by Lt Gen Abdelrahim Dagalo, brother of Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Deputy President of Sudan's Sovereign Council and Commander-in-chief of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Hemeti himself has reportedly also invested in the El Junaid (Al Gunade) Company. The company is also active in the Nuba Mountains.

In end October, El Junaid that had taken charge of the Jebel Amer gold mines in North Darfur, officially returned the area to the government.

