Uganda: At UN, Uganda Highlights Covid-19 Response, Commitment to Sustainable Development

20 November 2020
Africa Renewal (United Nations)

Through deliberate and targeted actions, Uganda has been able to contain the spread of COVID-19, the country's representative to the UN told the General Assembly, adding that the Government also prioritized sustainable recovery from the pandemic in its national plans.

To mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uganda followed strong guidelines, standard operating procedures and systematic testing, tracing, quarantining and treatment regimen, explained Philip Ochen Odida, Deputy Permanent Representative, speaking in person to the UN Assembly.

The COVID-19 crisis, however, "has given lessons and areas for reflection", he added, noting that the pandemic showed the interconnectedness and interdependence of the world; that societies must embrace the "digital age" and adopt more digital technologies; and that institutions and industries have the ability to adapt and redirect themselves.

Mr. Odida also informed the UN Assembly that his country is committed to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, with a particular goal to eradicate poverty in all its forms and dimensions, to spur social, economic and political development, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted the need to combat climate change, urging effective and bold multilateral actions by all.

"The Government will continue to invest in climate adaptation and mitigation measures," said the Deputy Permanent Representative, adding that Uganda will support strong proposals at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, in 2021.

In his remarks, Mr. Odida also highlighted the importance of South-South cooperation as well as the Secretary-General's call for a global ceasefire during the pandemic. He also called for reforms to the Security Council to improve equitable representation of un- and under-represented regions, especially Africa.

Read the original article on Africa Renewal.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Africa Renewal. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Africa Renewal

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.