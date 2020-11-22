Nigeria: APC Chairman Kidnapped

22 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The police confirmed the kidnap and said they were working hard to free the APC leader.

Armed men have kidnapped the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Philip Shekwo.

Mr Shekwo was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday, PREMIUM TIMES can reliably report.

Sources close to the family said the kidnappers came in large number and entered his Lafia residence through the fence.

They were said to have exchanged gunshots with his security detail before leaving the house.

They reportedly took some valuables and cash before leaving with the chairman.

The State Commissioner of Police, Dele Longe, confirmed the incident to journalists in Lafia, the state capital.

He said Mr Shekwo was abducted from his Bukan Sidi residence around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

He also said he has deployed the police to comb the various forests and flashpoints in the state to ensure his release.

Kidnappings of high profiled individuals have become rampant in Lafia, the state capital and hometown of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

PREMIUM TIMES had in February reported how a permanent secretary was kidnapped in Lafia.

Jibrin Giza, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works in Nasarawa State, was kidnapped in his Shabu residence. He was later released after paying ransom.

Apart from Lafia, kidnapping for ransom has become common across Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how nine students of the Ahmadu Bello University were kidnapped last week. They were freed Saturday night amidst reports that ransom was paid.

