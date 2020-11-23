Nigeria Enters Recession As Economy Shrinks Again

Dami Akinbode/Unsplash
The pedestrian bridge at Alapere, Lagos. It documents the busy city of Lagos.
21 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ini Ekott

It is the nation's second recession since 2016, and the worst economic decline in almost four decades.

The Nigerian economy has slipped into its second recession in five years after the gross domestic product contracted the second consecutive quarter.

The National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday announced that the nation recorded a contraction of 3.62 per cent in the third quarter of 2020.

The country had earlier recorded a 6.10 per cent contraction in the second quarter.

It is the nation's second recession since 2016, and the worst economic decline in almost four decades.

The Nigerian economy has been battered this year by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused significant decline in oil revenues and crippled economic activities.

More details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.