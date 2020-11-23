Nigeria: Patience to Jonathan - I'll Marry You Again and Again

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan on Friday said to her husband, former president Goodluck Jonathan, on his 63rd birthday, that if given the opportunity, she would marry him again and again, because he has been a good man.

This is as the celebrant, Goodluck Jonathan, was excited at the show of love to him by governors, some of his former aides, family members and friends, who paid him a visit and stayed back till late in the day.

Presenting her husband a customised birthday card, from where she read, the former First Lady said, "My husband, my hero, my king, the father of my children, I thank almighty God for choosing you to be my life partner.

"Not only are you the most loving husband a woman could ever wish for, but you are also my best friend. On this special birthday, I want to tell you how much I appreciate you in my life. It has been a blessing making this life journey with you.

"If I have to do it again my love, I would choose you to be my husband over and over. You are the best. To me, you mean the whole world and I love you more than words could ever express. May God bless you always. Happy Birthday."

However, while responding to the goodwill messages, Jonathan thanked the visitors for honouring him and commended his wife and other family members for organising the private get-together and most especially for their prayers.

"This (Friday) morning, I came down at about 6: 00 am and saw people already seated and waiting to pray for me to mark the day. That means that those people must have woken up from their houses before 5:30 am to be able to get to my house that early.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"And since that time up until this (Friday) evening, we have been receiving visitors. I want to sincerely thank my wife, who has put this together and thank all for coming here without any announcement in the newspapers or any form of text messages to invite guests," President Jonathan said.

The guests which included his former aides as well as serving and former governors from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) prayed for him and thanked him for the good things he has continued to do to promote peace and the image of the country since leaving office.

A former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo, who spoke at the gathering, described Jonathan as a boss of inestimable value and a huge asset to Nigeria.

The other guests included Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.

The event was also graced by a former Senate President; former Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Idi Hong; former Minister for Health, who supervised the fight against Ebola in Nigeria, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu; former Minister of State for Solid Minerals and the former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke.

Others were his former chief of staff, Chief Mike Ogiadhome; former Executive Secretary of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. John Kennedy Opara and his former political adviser, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak.