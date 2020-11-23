Nigeria: Buhari Speaks On Murder of Nasarawa APC Chairman

22 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The late APC chairman was shot twice leading to his death, the presidency said.

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday deplored the killing of Philip Shekwo, the Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying the nation's security system must do more to end the incidents of violence in the country.

The president welcomed the decision of the Inspector General of Police to send reinforcement of men and materials to the state.

The late APC chairman was shot twice leading to his death. Police investigation is expected to determine if this was an assassination or kidnapping-related murder.

In his reaction to the tragic incident, President Buhari, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, said:

"I strongly condemn the killing of Philip Shekwo. He was kind and jovial. His contribution towards strengthening the party in Nasarawa State will not be forgotten. May his soul Rest in Peace."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.