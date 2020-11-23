Nigeria: Fuel Price Hike - Labour Leaders Walk-Out On Ngige, Others

22 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday walked-out of a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and other Federal Government's representatives over the recent increment of the price of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.

The NLC delegation was represented by the President of Nigeria Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Joe Ajaero and the President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye.

The reason for walking out of the meeting remained unclear at the time of filing this report.

Earlier during his opening remarks at the meeting, the TUC leader, Olaleye said many leaders of labour unions missed the meeting because they were afraid of being attacked by the masses again.

"I cannot pretend to deceive myself. It has got to a stage, I don't want to call it crisis, where we cannot pretend again. I want to say we are not happy and it is making us to lose courage with this government," he said.

Details shortly.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Bushiri Couple Granted Unconditional Release by Malawi Court
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Bushiris Lose Expensive South Africa Home After Jumping Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.