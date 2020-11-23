Nigeria: Fuel Price Hike - Labour Leaders Walk-Out On Ngige, Others

Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday walked-out of a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and other Federal Government's representatives over the recent increment of the price of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.

The NLC delegation was represented by the President of Nigeria Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Joe Ajaero and the President of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye.

The reason for walking out of the meeting remained unclear at the time of filing this report.

Earlier during his opening remarks at the meeting, the TUC leader, Olaleye said many leaders of labour unions missed the meeting because they were afraid of being attacked by the masses again.

"I cannot pretend to deceive myself. It has got to a stage, I don't want to call it crisis, where we cannot pretend again. I want to say we are not happy and it is making us to lose courage with this government," he said.

Details shortly.