Nigeria: Army Steps Up Military Patrol of Riverine Areas in Delta

22 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jimota Onoyume

The Nigerian army has stepped up security patrol in riverine areas of Delta state ahead of the yuletide season.

Commander 63 Brigade, Asaba, Delta state, Brigadier General Ibrahim Jallo disclosed this weekend in Warri while flagging off this year's Operation crocodile smile 6 ( Marine operations ).

He further assured that his men were very equipped for effective policing of the waterways, adding that residents should give them the needed cooperation across Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West local government areas.

The Brigade Commander also commended governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his support to the brigade.

Sector 1 Commander, Operation Delta Safe, OPDS, Colonel Sanni Ahmed who also spoke said the exercise was for the benefit of all, adding that the main flag-off ceremony took place earlier at the state capital, Asaba

"What you are witnessing here today is the marine base operations of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI in Delta State. The main event has been flagged off in Asaba by the Executive Governor of Delta State HE Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba on Tuesday, 17 Nov 20. Similarly, the Exercise is simultaneously launched in Warri, Koko and Ughelli Response Areas.", he said.

"I want to assure Deltans that the Exercise is for the benefit of the society. As such, we would spare no effort in ensuring a crime-free yuletide season and a conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive", he added.

"We are mindful of the fact that this is the only country we have and we will do everything lawful to save it from the claws of criminals and unpatriotic elements fighting to pull the country down", he said.

"I call on all law-abiding citizens to provide adequate support especially timely information to enable the troops accomplish their task", he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

