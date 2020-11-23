Nigeria: Labour Walks Out of Meeting With Govt Over Fuel Price, Electricity Tariff Hikes

Organised Labour has walked out of a meeting with the federal government to address the suffering of Nigerians as a result of hikes in fuel price and electricity tariff.

At the resumed meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, organised labour expressed disappointment at the manner in which the federal government treated its negotiations with the unions.

Specifically, labour frowned on the decision by government to further increase fuel price while discussion was still not concluded on the effects of the earlier hike in prices.

Addressing the meeting, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Quadiri Olaleye described government's action as a slap on the face of labour and an attempt to blackmail them in the minds of the public as compromised fellows.

Representatives of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), also spoke in similar tone, accusing the federal government of reneging on its understanding with labour team.

Olaleye said that nothing had been done in terms of implemting the promises made to labour during the previous meeting more than month ago.

The walkout by labour came when the Deputy President of NLC, Joe Ajero, insisted that the issue of the recent increase in fuel price should be put first on the agenda for discussion but the government side said that it would rather have other issues deliberated on before delving into the fuel price increase.

At this stage, there was heated argument between from both sides, leading to the walkout by labour.

