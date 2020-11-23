Kenya: Gor Coach Also Barred From Overseeing Local Matches, Interim Coach Named

Nairobi — Gor Mahia head coach Roberto Oliveira has suffered another blow after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa said the Brazilian will not oversee any local matches due to lack of the CAF A coaching license.

This comes after Oliveira was barred from guiding K'Ogalo in the scheduled Saturday's CAF Champions League Preliminary round clash against Rwandese titans APR because of the same requirement.

"Gor Mahia presented the coach's papers and we then sent them to CAF and we have seen their reaction. CAF is very clear that even if the papers are put through the equalisation process, they do not meet the standards," Mwendwa told goal.com.

"That means he will not be on the bench for all Gor Mahia matches including the Champions League and the Premier League. He can only coach at the training ground or do some consultancy away from the touchline but he will never be allowed to be on the touchline during games," the FKF chief added.

The statement from CAF read:

"In respect of the above, we would like to communicate that as per the coaching licenses information received from your participating clubs the head coach of Gor Mahia Roberto Oliveira does not meet the above requirements and consequently will not be allowed to sit on the touchline during the matches of the Caf inter-club competitions of 2020/21."

The incidence has forced the record 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions to shop for a new local coach to stand-in for the CAF matches.

According to secretary general Sam Ochola, the club had approached Posta Rangers coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo and KCB's Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno to temporarily lead the team in their continental assignments.

"We initially had five people (Jacob Mulee, Francis Kimanzi, Twahir Muhiddin, Zedekiah Otieno, Sammy Omollo) who have those requirements, but we have zeroed in on Omollo and Otieno. We are trying to get one of them on a temporary basis because they are the only ones who are available," Ochola told Standard.

Meanwhile, the Gor Secretary General admitted that that the players have failed to train the last few days over unpaid salary, revealing that they are already in negotiations with another sponsor to come on board.

"It is true the players have been on a go slow. We haven't paid them one month salary because we don't have money. But we are expecting to get in the coming week and settle their salary before travelling to Kigali," Ochola told the Gor Mahia website.

Asked about the fate of their Brazilian coach, Ochola said: "We are going to resolve the issue and the coach is going to be given his documentation hopefully by next week. It was just a small oversight from our side but this federation is going to standardise his certification. We have already met FKF president Nick Mwendwa and he has advised us on how to go about it."

-By Gor Website-