Kenya: I'm Qualified! Insists Beleaguered Gor Coach

Gor Mahia coach Roberto Oliveira has maintained that he has the requisite qualifications to coach any club or national team in Africa.

The Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) had on Friday written to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), saying the tactician is not qualified to handle record Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia in the Caf matches this season.

In the letter to FKF, the continental body stated that Oliveira has no Caf 'A' coaching license or Uefa Pro License, which are the minimum qualifications required of a foreign coach working in Africa.

Gor is scheduled to play in the preliminary Caf Champions League fixture against APR of Rwanda on Saturday at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

The return leg will be played in Nairobi after one week.

Addressing the press on Saturday at Jamhuri Park Sports Ground in Nairobi during a mini-tournament where Gor Mahia faced-off with Posta Rangers and Nairobi City Stars, Oliveira recalled when he was in charge of Rwanda's Rayon Sports in the 2018/19 season, where they played K'Ogalo in the group stage.

"Two or three years ago, I worked in Caf matches with Rayon Sports in Rwanda and everyone remembers that match where we played Gor.

"Sometimes football has problems but I am an experienced former national team player and has been a coach for the last 25 years," he said.

But as the Brazilian maintains he is qualified for the job, more misery seems to be on his way as FKF President Nick Mwendwa said he will not be allowed to sit on the bench during the BetKing Premier League matches this season.

Mwendwa, in an interview with Radio Jambo, claimed that Gor Mahia has not paid Sh100,000 accreditation fee, which is a requirement for any foreign coach working in the country. For local coaches, the accreditation fee is Sh500.

"We (FKF) sent papers of the coach and they were rejected because he is not qualified. "Therefore he can't handle the club in the league and also Caf matches. He can only offer consultancy services," said Mwendwa.

However, former Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda also insisted that Oliveira is qualified to coach in the Caf matches only that Gor did not liaise with FKF and the Brazilian Football Federation for his papers to be moderated and equalised to Caf 'A' qualification.

"He is a coach only that those in the office now didn't follow the required procedure which I prioritised during my time as the CEO. He has a Caf 'C' licence and is a professional football coach of Level 'A' standard from the Brazilian Football Federation," he told Nation Sport.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the mini-tournament on Saturday, Gor drew 1-1 with City Stars and lost 1-0 to Posta Rangers. Against City Stars, Gor showed up with 14 players only due alleged go-slow in the team over salary arrears.

Posta's lone goal

Kenneth Muguna struck from the spot early after the break to cancel Sadam Ali's first half goal. Elijah Mwanzia scored Posta's lone goal in their 1-0 victory over K'Ogalo, while Ezekiel Okare was the scorer in the mailmen's 1-0 win over City Stars.

Oliveira said the two friendly matches are their last ahead of their Caf match and that he is happy that his players have embraced his style of play.

"These are our last friendly games. I don't want to put my players into much risk. I am happy with three or four players. It is important for the team to play possession style of football which is my style," said the tactician.