Kenya: AK to Pick 80 for Under-20 Training Camp

Athletics Kenya's youth development committee will analyse the results and the issue of age from the preliminary trials that ended Saturday before coming up with a tentative team that will prepare for the 2021 World Under-20 Championships.

Youth committee director Barnaba Korir said they expect to name a maximum of 80 athletes after his committee meeting Sunday at Riadha House. Korir said they plan to have a specialised training for sprints and field events in December and April next year where the athletes will train a bubble with some of the country's best coaches.

"We shall deliberately focus on these two fields since we think we have potential to perform well despite not having posted good results in previous world junior events," said Korir.

"We plan to pick a minimum of 60 and a maximum of 80 athletes from the pre-trials."

During the two-day pre-trials that attracted 500 juniors, Africa under-18 2,000m steeplechase silver medallist Haron Kibet from Silibwet and Chewoyet's Amos Serem fired early shots to win their men's 3,000m steeplechase heats with the fastest times.

Eager to get the ticket for the world junior competition due August 17 to 22 next year at Kasarani, Kibet took the Nyayo National Stadium's red tartan track by storm, to win in eight minutes and 43.7 seconds.

Kibet exchanged the leads with James Mwanza from Southern before pulling away at the bell to triumph as Mwanza settled second with the fourth fastest time in 8:52.8. Ronald Kipng'etich from South Rift paced for third in 9:05.5. "I came prepared well for this race that proved competitive enough," said Kibet, who is handled by coach John Kimetto.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My focus is now on upping my game especially as the hurdles and water before the final trials in April next year. I want to represent the country again, and this time around, to win gold at home," explained Kibet, a great admirer of the two-time Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi, who also won the world title four times over the distance.

Serem, who trains in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet, also exchanged leads with Bomet's Emmanuel Kiprop before winning the second heat with the second fastest time of 8:44.4. Kiprop timed 8:46.4 to rank him third overall as Kiplangat Rotich settled third in the heat with the fifth fastest time of 8:59.9.

"I didn't scale the hurdles well but I hope to improve before the final trials in April. I am hungry to represent Kenya for the first time," said Serem.