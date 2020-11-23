Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Reports 968 New Infections, 14 More Deaths

Kenya now has a total of 77,372 declared Covid-19 cases, the Health ministry announced Monday, saying 968 more people were found infected over the last 24 hours.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 6,610 samples were tested in that period, raising the number thus far to 839,614.

He said that 888 of the new patients were Kenyans and 80 foreigners, the youngest two months old and the oldest 91, and that there were 584 males and 384 females.

Nairobi County recorded 421 of the cases, Mombasa 91, Kilifi 88, Busia 73, Kiambu 54, Kajiado 30, Nakuru 22 and Uasin Gishu 21.

Then came Machakos with 17, Murang'a and Nyeri with 16 each, Bungoma with 14, Kirinyaga 13, Makueni, Kisumu, Turkana, Tharaka Nithi and Meru 11 each and Marsabit eight.

Laikipia and Narok counties recorded four new cases, Kisii, Homa Bay, Elgeyo Marakwet and Mandera three each, Nandi and Kwale two each, and Kericho, Garissa, Wajir , Nyandarua and Trans Nzoia one each.

The ministry further reported the recovery of 155 more patients, 110 of them at home and 45 in hospitals countrywide, raising the count to 51,497.

CS Kagwe said 1,131 patients were in hospital and 7,023 in the home-based care programme.

Sixty three were in ICU, 36 of them on ventilatory support and 26 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 76 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 74 of them in general wards and two in high dependency units.

The country's death toll rose by 14 to 1,380.