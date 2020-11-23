Kenya Morans Land in Rwanda, Head to Quarantine

Denmark-based Tylor Okari and Preston Kiprono Bungei remained behind as the national men's basketball team, Kenya Morans departed for Kigali, Rwanda at 11am.

According to Kenya Basketball Federation Treasurer Peter Orero,the two players and one of the team managers Maxim Milimu are booked on Rwanda Air Monday evening alongside team physiotherapist Erastus Mugo.

Christopher Magic Ogutu, who together with Milimu have been managing the team, travelled with the advance party and will be incharge of the team in Rwanda in the meantime.

Orero said Okari just arrived on Saturday after playing his last game for his club, Bakken Bears in Denmark and could not connect straight to Rwanda.

"They will link up with us Monday night and have enough time to quarantine for 24 hours as required by the local federation and Fiba," Orero said.

Attempts by the federation to replace Faheem Juma of Thunder basketball club with James Mwangi of Ulinzi Warriors failed after it became difficult to change all the documents at the Ministry.

"As the team coach ,I value all players and know their importance in every position they play which makes me choose the team according to the opponents I'm going to face and that is the reason I had preferred Mwangi over Juma because of his size," Owuor said, while promising to now work with all players in camp.

The USIU coach said Kenya have a good chance after being motivated by the government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I think we have been taken care of very well by the government the management board which brought in sponsors. It is now up in us to deliver on the court," Owuor said.

Morans face former champions Senegal and Angola in Group "B" on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. They will then play Mozambique on Friday in their last group match.

The qualifier has five groups where three top teams from each will qualify for the next year's finals.

Kenya last took part in the finals in 1993 when Nairobi hosted the championship.Squad

Angola have won the Afrobasket title a record 11 times, having also settled for silver four times and bronze two times. They won the diadem last in 2013 and lost in the quarter-finals to hosts Senegal during the last event in 2017.

Squad

Victor Bosire, James Mwangi, Eric Mutoro (Captain), Ariel Okal, Bush Wamukota, Fidel Okoth, Desmond Owili, Preston Bungei, Victor Odendo, Ronnie Ngundo, Valentine Nyakinda, Tylor Okari